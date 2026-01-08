UPDATE 1-EU Commission has ordered X to retain all Grok documents until end 2026, spokesperson says

The European Commission has ordered Elon ‌Musk's social media platform X to retain all internal documents and data relating to ⁠its built-in artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, until the end of 2026, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

The European Commission said on ​Monday that the images of undressed women and children ‍being shared across X were unlawful and appalling, joining a growing chorus of officials across the world who have condemned the surge in ⁠nonconsensual ‌imagery on the platform. The ⁠Commission had now decided to extend a retention order sent to ‍X last year, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal ​content, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday.

"This is saying ⁠to a platform, keep your internal documents, don't get rid of them, ⁠because we have doubts about your compliance... and we need to be able to have access to them ⁠if we request it explicitly," Regnier said. He said the move did ⁠not ‌mean the Commission had opened a new formal investigation based on the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)