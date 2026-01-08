Left Menu

UPDATE 1-EU Commission has ordered X to retain all Grok documents until end 2026, spokesperson says

The ⁠Commission had now decided to extend a retention order sent to ‍X last year, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal ​content, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday. "This is saying ⁠to a platform, keep your internal documents, don't get rid of them, ⁠because we have doubts about your compliance...

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:58 IST
UPDATE 1-EU Commission has ordered X to retain all Grok documents until end 2026, spokesperson says

The European Commission has ordered Elon ‌Musk's social media platform X to retain all internal documents and data relating to ⁠its built-in artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, until the end of 2026, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

The European Commission said on ​Monday that the images of undressed women and children ‍being shared across X were unlawful and appalling, joining a growing chorus of officials across the world who have condemned the surge in ⁠nonconsensual ‌imagery on the platform. The ⁠Commission had now decided to extend a retention order sent to ‍X last year, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal ​content, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday.

"This is saying ⁠to a platform, keep your internal documents, don't get rid of them, ⁠because we have doubts about your compliance... and we need to be able to have access to them ⁠if we request it explicitly," Regnier said. He said the move did ⁠not ‌mean the Commission had opened a new formal investigation based on the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-French aerospace frets over political 'weaponisation' of global supply chains

UPDATE 2-French aerospace frets over political 'weaponisation' of global sup...

 Global
2
Centre replaced MGNREGA to provide cheap labour to corporates: CM Revanth Reddy

Centre replaced MGNREGA to provide cheap labour to corporates: CM Revanth Re...

 India
3
UNRWA aims to open office in Turkey within weeks

UNRWA aims to open office in Turkey within weeks

 Turkey
4
Reliance Industries shares down nearly 8 pc in four days; market valuation erodes by Rs 1.65 lakh cr

Reliance Industries shares down nearly 8 pc in four days; market valuation e...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026