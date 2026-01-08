UPDATE 1-EU Commission has ordered X to retain all Grok documents until end 2026, spokesperson says
The Commission had now decided to extend a retention order sent to X last year, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal content, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday. "This is saying to a platform, keep your internal documents, don't get rid of them, because we have doubts about your compliance...
The European Commission has ordered Elon Musk's social media platform X to retain all internal documents and data relating to its built-in artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, until the end of 2026, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday.
The European Commission said on Monday that the images of undressed women and children being shared across X were unlawful and appalling, joining a growing chorus of officials across the world who have condemned the surge in nonconsensual imagery on the platform. The Commission had now decided to extend a retention order sent to X last year, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal content, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday.
"This is saying to a platform, keep your internal documents, don't get rid of them, because we have doubts about your compliance... and we need to be able to have access to them if we request it explicitly," Regnier said. He said the move did not mean the Commission had opened a new formal investigation based on the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA).
