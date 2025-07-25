Left Menu

Haryana cop booked for strangling relative to death in Gurugram

She had been living with Constable Ravindra in a rented flat in Sohna for some time. On Thursday night, Ravindra strangled Sangeeta to death in the flat, police said. Sangeetas brother, Narendra, had accused Ravindra of killing his sister.

Updated: 25-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:18 IST
A constable of Haryana police has been booked for allegedly strangling his relative to death, with whom he was living here, officials said on Friday. According to police, the victim was identified as Sangeeta (25), a native of Rajasthan. She was the mother of a 3-year-old child. Sangeeta's husband, who was in the Army, passed away two years ago. She had been living with Constable Ravindra in a rented flat in Sohna for some time. On Thursday night, Ravindra strangled Sangeeta to death in the flat, police said. Upon receiving information regarding the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Sangeeta's brother, Narendra, had accused Ravindra of killing his sister. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the accused, who is currently absconding. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Sohna city police station, said.

