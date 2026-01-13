Left Menu

Haryana Government Bans Outdated Terms for SCs and STs

The Haryana government has mandated all departments and institutions to stop using 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in official communication, aligning with constitutional and central government guidelines. This move addresses non-compliance with earlier instructions and aims for respectful terminology.

The Haryana government has taken a decisive step in promoting respectful language by instructing all its departments to cease the usage of the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official communications, referring to Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

This directive, issued by the Chief Secretary's Office, ensures adherence to India's constitutional guidelines and the central government's mandate against these outdated expressions. Mahatma Gandhi had initially coined 'Harijan', whereas BR Ambedkar preferred 'Dalit'.

The order follows a review which revealed non-compliance in some departments, urging strict adherence to discontinue these terms in all official matters, thus fostering an inclusive and respectful nomenclature.

