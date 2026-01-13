Left Menu

Icy Blasts: Punjab and Haryana in Cold's Clutches

Punjab and Haryana experienced intense cold on Tuesday, with Chandigarh recording its coldest in nine years at 2.8°C. The freezing temperatures swept across both states, drastically lowering minimum and maximum temperatures below normal limits. Foggy conditions further impacted visibility in various regions.

  • India

The states of Punjab and Haryana are caught in the grip of an intense cold wave, with significant temperature drops recorded across the region this Tuesday. Chandigarh, the shared capital, witnessed a chilling low of 2.8 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest it has been in nine years.

In Punjab, several areas experienced freezing temperatures, notably in Ballowal Saunkhri which recorded zero degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Amritsar reported a markedly chilly day with a high of just 8.1 degrees Celsius, a staggering nine degrees below what is typical for this time of year.

Across the border in Haryana, towns such as Hisar and Narnaul faced biting cold, with temperatures plummeting notably below normal levels. The cold snap extended its reach throughout the states, coupled with fog that reduced visibility, complicating morning commutes and daily operations.

