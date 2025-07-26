Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit on Illinois and Chicago over immigration

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department that accused the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago of unlawfully interfering with President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins was a setback for Trump's litigation campaign against local "sanctuary" laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

UPDATE 1-US judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit on Illinois and Chicago over immigration

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department that accused the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago of unlawfully interfering with President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins was a setback for Trump's litigation campaign against local "sanctuary" laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

