US rejigs duty status of military personnel assisting in immigration

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 07:52 IST
The Trump administration has brought some 1,700 military personnel under the command of state governors to help with the administration's immigration law enforcement mission, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the service status of 1,200 personnel, who were already assisting with the mission, was changed to Title 32 from Title 10 and an additional 500 personnel were authorized to help with the immigration effort.

"Through active planning and collaboration with our ICE partners, the Department determined that specific operational needs may require direct interaction with individuals in ICE custody," leading to this reevaluation of military personnel duty status, Parnell said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

