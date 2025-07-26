UN Expert Urges Urgent Action to Combat Human Trafficking in Conflict-Ridden DRC

In a damning statement following her official visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), UN Special Rapporteur Siobhán Mullally has called for immediate and decisive action to address widespread and systematic human trafficking in the country — particularly of women and children. Her visit underscored the alarming scale of conflict-related trafficking, the growing vulnerability of civilians, and the failure of justice systems to protect the most marginalized.

Trafficking Amid Conflict: A Grim Reality for DRC’s Women and Children

Mullally, the UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, emphasized that the trafficking of children by armed groups remains rampant and largely unpunished. She described the situation as “at alarming levels, with devastating consequences for children and the future of the DRC.” Children are being abducted, recruited, and exploited for a range of abuses — including combat roles, forced labor, sexual exploitation, and forced marriage.

“Trafficking in persons is strategically used by armed groups to control, terrorise, and displace communities,” Mullally stated. “Trafficking of women and girls for sexual exploitation and sexual slavery is widespread and systematic.”

This exploitation is not incidental but woven into the broader fabric of conflict and oppression in the DRC. The normalization of such trafficking, especially in the eastern regions, underscores the collapse of protective structures and accountability.

Rampant Abuse in Mining Zones

A particularly distressing revelation concerns the mining sector, where children are trafficked into forced labor with impunity. Weak oversight of artisanal mining operations, combined with widespread corruption, has allowed these practices to thrive. Foreign state and corporate actors are implicated in fueling the cycle of abuse by illicitly exploiting mineral resources.

“Trafficking of young women and girls for sexual exploitation is widespread in the areas surrounding mining sites,” Mullally reported. “This reflects deep-rooted gender inequality and poverty.”

These regions, often outside the reach of central governance, serve as epicenters of exploitation. Women and children around these sites face exploitation not just from local militias but also from economic structures that enable and profit from their abuse.

Systemic Failures and the Humanitarian Crisis

Mullally highlighted the deep structural issues enabling trafficking in the DRC — including gender inequality, a broken child protection system, entrenched poverty, and societal discrimination against vulnerable groups like indigenous children and children with disabilities. She also warned that the situation is being exacerbated by a widening protection gap, as international humanitarian and development assistance declines.

“Reduced funding has already had tangible repercussions on service provision,” she said, raising concerns over the anticipated withdrawal of the United Nations peacekeeping force MONUSCO.

This funding crisis has weakened early warning systems and human rights monitoring mechanisms, leaving victims even more vulnerable and emboldening perpetrators.

Accountability as the Cornerstone of Peace

The Special Rapporteur emphasized that peacebuilding efforts in the DRC must directly address the root causes of human trafficking. These include long-standing poverty, patriarchal social norms, illegal exploitation of natural resources, and a pervasive culture of impunity for human rights violations.

“Accountability for trafficking is essential to achieving a just and sustainable peace,” she asserted.

Without structural reforms and justice for victims, she warned, the DRC risks perpetuating cycles of violence and exploitation for generations to come.

Political Barriers to Oversight

Mullally also expressed disappointment over the refusal of M23 de facto authorities to allow her entry into North Kivu — a region deeply affected by conflict and trafficking — without prior notice. The obstruction hampered her ability to conduct a comprehensive assessment in one of the most critical zones. She urged all stakeholders, including non-state actors, to cooperate fully with UN human rights mechanisms.

“Constructive engagement with UN Special Procedures is essential,” she noted, while commending those who continue to work under dangerous conditions to protect civilians.

Looking Ahead

Mullally is expected to present a detailed report on her findings to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2026. The report is anticipated to include recommendations aimed at reforming the DRC’s legal, social, and institutional frameworks to better combat trafficking, support victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

The stakes are high. As Mullally’s urgent call suggests, the DRC stands at a crossroads: one path leads to justice, recovery, and dignity; the other, to continued suffering and state failure.