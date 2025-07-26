Consumer Forum Overrules Insurance Firm on Mediclaim Rejection

A Gujarat resident found himself in a legal battle with an insurance company after his mediclaim was rejected. The denial was based on inconsistencies between his hospital stay and his Google Timeline, which led him to the Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum in Valsad.

Vallabh Matka, who had a policy with Go Digit General Insurance Limited, had been hospitalized for viral pneumonia in Silvassa. After his claim was rejected, citing discrepancies in his Google Timeline, Matka sought redress from the consumer forum.

The forum ruled in favor of Matka, ordering the insurance company to settle the claim, highlighting that the firm's argument over the Google Timeline did not hold up against hospital records, thus dismissing their denial as unjustified.

(With inputs from agencies.)