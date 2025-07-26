Mysterious Death of Doctor in Beed Raises Questions

Authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, are delving into the enigmatic passing of Dr. Sanjay Dhawale, discovered lifeless in his rented residence. The grim find came Saturday, stirring questions and concerns within the community.

Dr. Dhawale's death is under scrutiny, with officials retrieving anaesthetics and a syringe from the scene. These findings prompted police to file an accidental death report as they await definitive answers.

The remains have been dispatched for post-mortem processes to pinpoint whether suicide factors into Dr. Dhawale's demise, as watchful eyes wait for clarity.

