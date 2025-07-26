Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud: Brother Kills Sibling Over Domestic Abuse

In a tragic incident in Nagpur, Harish Jumde allegedly killed his brother Vaibhav following a domestic abuse altercation involving Harish's wife. The incident, which occurred late Friday in Khapri Punarwasan, saw Vaibhav, an alcoholic, allegedly misbehave with and assault Harish's wife, prompting Harish's violent retaliation and subsequent surrender to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic altercation unfolded in Nagpur when Harish Jumde, 40, allegedly killed his brother, Vaibhav, aged 37, following a domestic abuse incident. Harish's wife was reportedly the victim of Vaibhav's repeated misconduct.

The fatal confrontation occurred late on Friday night in the locality of Khapri Punarwasan. According to officials from Beltarodi police station, Vaibhav, known to be an alcoholic, would often abuse Harish's wife.

The situation escalated when Vaibhav reportedly assaulted her, prompting Harish to retaliate lethally. Harish surrendered to authorities following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

