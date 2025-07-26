Tragic Family Feud: Brother Kills Sibling Over Domestic Abuse

A tragic altercation unfolded in Nagpur when Harish Jumde, 40, allegedly killed his brother, Vaibhav, aged 37, following a domestic abuse incident. Harish's wife was reportedly the victim of Vaibhav's repeated misconduct.

The fatal confrontation occurred late on Friday night in the locality of Khapri Punarwasan. According to officials from Beltarodi police station, Vaibhav, known to be an alcoholic, would often abuse Harish's wife.

The situation escalated when Vaibhav reportedly assaulted her, prompting Harish to retaliate lethally. Harish surrendered to authorities following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)