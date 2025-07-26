Left Menu

Courtroom Chaos: Advocate's Conduct Under Scrutiny

The Allahabad High Court has reprimanded an advocate for causing disruption after his client's bail plea was rejected. Justice Krishan Pahal emphasized advocates' dual roles in maintaining courtroom decorum and representing clients. The incident involved Sachin Gupta's rejected bail in a rape case, leading to courtroom disorder.

Prayagraj | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:05 IST
An advocate faced censure from the Allahabad High Court for creating a disturbance during a bail hearing following the rejection of his client's plea. The incident, involving bail for Sachin Gupta in a rape case, highlighted issues of courtroom decorum.

Justice Krishan Pahal underscored that lawyers have dual responsibilities: maintaining courtroom respect and advocating for their clients. The advocate's actions disrupted proceedings and were deemed inappropriate, as the court stressed the need for orderly conduct to uphold the judicial system's dignity.

Despite the open court dismissal of the bail request, the advocate persisted in arguing the case, leading to further interruptions. The judge explicitly criticized the advocate's behavior, reinforcing that post-order interference in court proceedings is unacceptable.

