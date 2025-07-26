Violent Robbery Ends in Tragedy Near Badarpur

A robbery resistance turned tragic on Saturday morning when 20-year-old Makbul Akram lost his life near the Badarpur bus stand in Delhi. The Faridabad resident, originally from Bihar's West Champaran, was returning home when he was fatally attacked.

The police received a PCR call about a man found unconscious with head injuries at the location. DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari confirmed that Akram was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Efforts are underway to piece together the incident's timeline. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and engaging with local witnesses to identify the assailants and determine the events leading up to the brutal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)