Left Menu

Violent Robbery Ends in Tragedy Near Badarpur

A young man named Makbul Akram was killed near the Badarpur bus stand in Delhi when he resisted a robbery attempt. Police are investigating the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with locals, to unravel the sequence of events that led to his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:08 IST
Violent Robbery Ends in Tragedy Near Badarpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A robbery resistance turned tragic on Saturday morning when 20-year-old Makbul Akram lost his life near the Badarpur bus stand in Delhi. The Faridabad resident, originally from Bihar's West Champaran, was returning home when he was fatally attacked.

The police received a PCR call about a man found unconscious with head injuries at the location. DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari confirmed that Akram was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Efforts are underway to piece together the incident's timeline. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and engaging with local witnesses to identify the assailants and determine the events leading up to the brutal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025