Massive Embezzlement Scandal Unfurled: Four More Arrests Made

In a significant development, four individuals have been arrested for their involvement in an alleged embezzlement racket that siphoned off more than Rs 50 crore from a governmental office in Haryana's Palwal district, according to information released by state vigilance and anti-corruption authorities on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Sunil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, along with Chatar Singh, Goldy from Palwal, and Shyam Singh of Mahauli village, face serious allegations concerning fraudulent financial dealings. Authorities uncovered transactions linking considerable sums to a bogus firm as well as personal accounts.

Investigations have revealed that illicit cash withdrawals were conducted, prompting further investigative and legal measures. Previous arrests have been made in this extensive case, with procedures underway to attach the properties of those involved, reinforcing the rigorous actions being taken against corruption by enforcement officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)