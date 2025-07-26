NIA Chargesheets Two in Chhattisgarh Poll Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially charged two individuals for their involvement in the November 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly poll blast, according to agency officials.

Dhanesh Ram Dhruw and Ramswrup Markam face charges under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a court in Raipur, as per the supplementary chargesheet filed. In total, 12 people have been chargesheeted in the case.

The attack occurred following a poll boycott announced by CPI (Maoist), leading to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that took the life of an ITBP head constable. Both Dhruv and Markam allegedly played roles in facilitating the attack, with Dhruv reportedly aiding in boycotting efforts and Markam providing logistical support, says the NIA.

(With inputs from agencies.)