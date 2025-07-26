Haryana's Stand Against Infiltration: CM Saini's Critique of Mamata Banerjee
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emphasized the state's strict stance against Bangladeshi infiltrators, criticizing West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for her alleged sympathy towards them. This comes amid ongoing efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants in Gurugram, as Banerjee accuses BJP-ruled states of targeting Bengali speakers.
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has reaffirmed the state's unwavering position against Bangladeshi infiltrators, stating that the state is actively deporting them. He emphasized that Haryana has no room for individuals who breach the country's security and criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged support for such individuals, accusing her of compromising national interests.
The issue has garnered attention as Gurugram Police recently detained eight Bangladeshi nationals as part of a broader campaign against illegal immigration. Saini's comments came after Banerjee accused BJP-ruled states of wrongfully targeting Bengali-speaking citizens, labeling the actions as 'linguistic terror.'
Banerjee further claimed authority abuses in states like Assam, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, citing a Human Rights Watch report on systematic deportations. The political clash continues as both sides stand firm on their divergent views regarding national security and the treatment of Bangla-speaking communities.
