Left Menu

Haryana's Stand Against Infiltration: CM Saini's Critique of Mamata Banerjee

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emphasized the state's strict stance against Bangladeshi infiltrators, criticizing West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for her alleged sympathy towards them. This comes amid ongoing efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants in Gurugram, as Banerjee accuses BJP-ruled states of targeting Bengali speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:45 IST
Haryana's Stand Against Infiltration: CM Saini's Critique of Mamata Banerjee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has reaffirmed the state's unwavering position against Bangladeshi infiltrators, stating that the state is actively deporting them. He emphasized that Haryana has no room for individuals who breach the country's security and criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged support for such individuals, accusing her of compromising national interests.

The issue has garnered attention as Gurugram Police recently detained eight Bangladeshi nationals as part of a broader campaign against illegal immigration. Saini's comments came after Banerjee accused BJP-ruled states of wrongfully targeting Bengali-speaking citizens, labeling the actions as 'linguistic terror.'

Banerjee further claimed authority abuses in states like Assam, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, citing a Human Rights Watch report on systematic deportations. The political clash continues as both sides stand firm on their divergent views regarding national security and the treatment of Bangla-speaking communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025