Justice Pursued: Mob Brutality Against Dalit Youths Spurs Legal Action

In an unsettling incident challenging societal justice, two Dalit youths were allegedly brutalized by a mob in Sambhal. Accused of theft, the youths found themselves tied to a pole and mercilessly beaten. This shocking event has prompted legal action as police investigate further.

Witnesses reported that the incident occurred on July 22, capturing the attention of both law enforcement and the public. A disturbing video of the violent act has since surfaced online, heightening calls for swift justice. The police registered a case against five named individuals alongside around a dozen unidentified suspects, following a complaint lodged by the mother of one of the young men.

Affected by this grievous act, the victims, identified as Sundar and his relative Shani, had been on their way to observe a local procession when accosted by the irate mob. The police, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, have launched a rigorous investigation. The community eagerly awaits actions to end such acts of violence rooted in caste prejudice.

