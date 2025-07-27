Chaos at Traverse City Walmart: Stabbing Spree Shocks Community

A shocking mass stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City occurred on Saturday, leaving 11 people injured, with six critically wounded. Law enforcement noted the attack appeared random, and authorities have taken the suspect into custody.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea expressed relief that the situation wasn't worse. Eyewitnesses at the scene described it as chaos and compared the event to a scene from a movie, underscoring the shock experienced by local residents.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Walmart officials have extended their support and thanks to first responders. As investigations proceed, the community grapples with the aftermath of this brutal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)