Left Menu

India's Evolving Security Blueprint: Amit Shah's Vision for a Safer Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the National Security Strategies Conference, highlighted the dynamic nature of India's security challenges, urging a 'Security, Alertness, and Coordination' approach. He emphasized the need for real-time data sharing and the integration of young officers in tackling issues like terrorism and narcotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 08:31 IST
India's Evolving Security Blueprint: Amit Shah's Vision for a Safer Nation
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, emphasized the ever-evolving nature of the country's security challenges during his address at the eighth National Security Strategies Conference.

Emphasizing India's geopolitical challenges, Shah stressed the necessity of a 'Security, Alertness, and Coordination' approach among state police and central agencies. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, notably visible in Operation Sindoor.

Shah called for improved real-time data sharing and urged young officers' involvement in creating strategies for emerging threats, including narcotics and national security. Additionally, he highlighted India's rising position in global economics and technology, indicating a need for enhanced security vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025