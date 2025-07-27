India's Evolving Security Blueprint: Amit Shah's Vision for a Safer Nation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the National Security Strategies Conference, highlighted the dynamic nature of India's security challenges, urging a 'Security, Alertness, and Coordination' approach. He emphasized the need for real-time data sharing and the integration of young officers in tackling issues like terrorism and narcotics.
Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, emphasized the ever-evolving nature of the country's security challenges during his address at the eighth National Security Strategies Conference.
Emphasizing India's geopolitical challenges, Shah stressed the necessity of a 'Security, Alertness, and Coordination' approach among state police and central agencies. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, notably visible in Operation Sindoor.
Shah called for improved real-time data sharing and urged young officers' involvement in creating strategies for emerging threats, including narcotics and national security. Additionally, he highlighted India's rising position in global economics and technology, indicating a need for enhanced security vigilance.
