India's Evolving Security Blueprint: Amit Shah's Vision for a Safer Nation

Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, emphasized the ever-evolving nature of the country's security challenges during his address at the eighth National Security Strategies Conference.

Emphasizing India's geopolitical challenges, Shah stressed the necessity of a 'Security, Alertness, and Coordination' approach among state police and central agencies. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, notably visible in Operation Sindoor.

Shah called for improved real-time data sharing and urged young officers' involvement in creating strategies for emerging threats, including narcotics and national security. Additionally, he highlighted India's rising position in global economics and technology, indicating a need for enhanced security vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)