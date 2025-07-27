Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Domestic Struggle Leads to Arrest in Maharashtra

A 27-year-old woman, Sandhya Sandeep Bere, was arrested for allegedly poisoning and killing her three daughters due to domestic strife in Maharashtra's Thane district. Initially considered accidental deaths, the tragic turn unfolded after autopsies confirmed poisoning. Bere's domestic issues reportedly drove her to commit this act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-07-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 08:49 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident in Thane district, Maharashtra, a 27-year-old woman was taken into custody for allegedly poisoning her three young daughters. The mother, Sandhya Sandeep Bere, reportedly mixed pesticide into a traditional rice dish, which led to the children's tragic demise.

The initial assumption of accidental death was overturned when autopsy reports confirmed the presence of poison, prompting authorities to arrest Bere. The investigation revealed that domestic issues, including her husband's alcohol consumption, and financial struggles potentially drove her to commit this crime.

The case, which has unfolded over weeks, saw two children passing away in Mumbai hospitals, while the third died in Nashik. Bere, separated from her husband and facing immense personal challenges, is now at the center of a homicide investigation, as more details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

