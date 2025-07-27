Ceasefire Hope Amidst Cambodia-Thailand Border Tensions

In a tense standoff, Cambodia and Thailand each accused the other of launching artillery attacks across disputed border areas on Sunday, just after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for a ceasefire. The recent conflict has resulted in over 30 deaths and sparked the evacuation of more than 130,000 people.

Cambodia's Defence Ministry reported that Thailand had commenced ground assaults and shelled temple complexes, while Thai authorities claimed Cambodia targeted civilian homes. The exchange is the latest chapter in a decades-long territorial dispute, exacerbated by the ownership of ancient temple sites.

Amidst calls for peace, the resolve for a ceasefire remains shaky. Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia endorsed a swift cessation of hostilities, while Thailand's interim Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai acknowledged the proposal but stressed the need for more sincerity from Cambodia before talks could proceed.

