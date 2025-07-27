Left Menu

Ceasefire Hope Amidst Cambodia-Thailand Border Tensions

Tensions escalated at the Cambodia-Thailand border with exchanges of artillery fire, resulting in over 30 deaths and 130,000 evacuations. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire, disagreements remain. Historical disputes, particularly over the Preah Vihear temple, continue to fuel conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense standoff, Cambodia and Thailand each accused the other of launching artillery attacks across disputed border areas on Sunday, just after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for a ceasefire. The recent conflict has resulted in over 30 deaths and sparked the evacuation of more than 130,000 people.

Cambodia's Defence Ministry reported that Thailand had commenced ground assaults and shelled temple complexes, while Thai authorities claimed Cambodia targeted civilian homes. The exchange is the latest chapter in a decades-long territorial dispute, exacerbated by the ownership of ancient temple sites.

Amidst calls for peace, the resolve for a ceasefire remains shaky. Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia endorsed a swift cessation of hostilities, while Thailand's interim Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai acknowledged the proposal but stressed the need for more sincerity from Cambodia before talks could proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

