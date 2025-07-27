Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Death Sparks Outrage in Phulat Village

A 28-year-old woman named Shama was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws over a dowry dispute in Phulat village. Police have registered a case against five individuals, including her husband, Anas, who is currently on the run. Shama's family had been pressured for money repeatedly.

Updated: 27-07-2025 11:47 IST
In a shocking incident that has ignited public outrage, a 28-year-old woman named Shama was reportedly beaten to death by her in-laws in Phulat village, authorities stated on Sunday.

The Station House Officer, Tej Singh, confirmed that a case has been filed against five people, including her husband, Anas, who remains at large as investigations continue. Shama's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Shama's brother, Shahvez, filed a complaint alleging that Shama had been harassed by her in-laws over a dowry demand of Rs 5 lakh. Despite providing Rs 1 lakh to her in-laws, the harassment persisted, ultimately leading to her death, he claimed.

