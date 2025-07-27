Tragic Dowry Death Sparks Outrage in Phulat Village
A 28-year-old woman named Shama was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws over a dowry dispute in Phulat village. Police have registered a case against five individuals, including her husband, Anas, who is currently on the run. Shama's family had been pressured for money repeatedly.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident that has ignited public outrage, a 28-year-old woman named Shama was reportedly beaten to death by her in-laws in Phulat village, authorities stated on Sunday.
The Station House Officer, Tej Singh, confirmed that a case has been filed against five people, including her husband, Anas, who remains at large as investigations continue. Shama's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Shama's brother, Shahvez, filed a complaint alleging that Shama had been harassed by her in-laws over a dowry demand of Rs 5 lakh. Despite providing Rs 1 lakh to her in-laws, the harassment persisted, ultimately leading to her death, he claimed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay HC Halts Demolition of Heritage 'Kabutarkhanas'
CBI Nabs Railway Engineers and Contractors in Varanasi Bribery Bust
‘Yuva Spiritual Summit’ in Varanasi Unites Youth for Drug-Free India by 2047
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Development, Hygiene, and Security in Varanasi
Alleged Rape in Uttar Pradesh: Anas Arrested