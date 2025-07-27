Left Menu

Tragic Noida Accident: Reckless Driving Claims Young Life

A tragic accident in Noida's Sector 20 resulted in the death of a five-year-old girl and injuries to two others. The crash occurred when a speeding BMW struck their scooter. The suspects, Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, have been apprehended, facing charges of rash driving and negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Noida's Sector 20 left a young girl dead and two others injured after a high-speed BMW crashed into their scooter late Saturday night. The five-year-old victim was identified as Ayaat, who was visiting the Child PGI for treatment with her father and uncle.

Police have detained the car's occupants, Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, charging them with reckless driving and death by negligence. Both are Noida residents, aged 22, and have been taken into custody at Sector 20 Police Station.

The BMW involved in the accident, registered in Haryana, has been seized by the authorities as further investigations are underway to bring justice to the victims.

