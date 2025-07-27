Tragedy at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Claims Lives in Haridwar
A stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar resulted in several casualties. President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences to the bereaved families. A rumored electric current sparked panic, causing the incident. Six people died, and 35 were hospitalized. A magisterial probe has been initiated.
A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar claimed six lives, prompting widespread grief and concern. President Droupadi Murmu extended her condolences to the families of the victims in a heartfelt message. She also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.
The stampede was reportedly triggered by rumors of an electric current at the temple's stair base. Such rumors led to a surge of panic among the devotees, as confirmed by Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal.
The incident has brought attention to safety protocols during religious gatherings, with 35 individuals hospitalized. In response, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated a magisterial probe to investigate the cause and prevent future occurrences.
