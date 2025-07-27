Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks to Address Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict

Cambodian and Thai acting Prime Ministers, Hun Manet and Phumtham Wechayachai, are scheduled for a diplomatic meeting in Malaysia to discuss an escalating border conflict. Malaysia's foreign minister confirmed their engagement as efforts to defuse tensions at the border are underway. The meeting highlights regional diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:23 IST
Diplomatic Talks to Address Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are set to meet in Malaysia on Monday. The two leaders will engage in discussions over escalating tensions at their shared border, as reported by Malaysia's state news agency.

The meeting comes in response to increasing hostilities between Cambodia and Thailand, which have raised concerns across the Southeast Asian region. Malaysia's foreign minister emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to address and resolve such conflicts peacefully.

Both leaders are expected to deliberate on measures to ease tensions and explore opportunities for collaboration, showcasing a commitment to regional stability and cooperation. The talks underline Malaysia's role as a mediator in regional disputes.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025