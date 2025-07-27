Diplomatic Talks to Address Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are set to meet in Malaysia on Monday. The two leaders will engage in discussions over escalating tensions at their shared border, as reported by Malaysia's state news agency.

The meeting comes in response to increasing hostilities between Cambodia and Thailand, which have raised concerns across the Southeast Asian region. Malaysia's foreign minister emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to address and resolve such conflicts peacefully.

Both leaders are expected to deliberate on measures to ease tensions and explore opportunities for collaboration, showcasing a commitment to regional stability and cooperation. The talks underline Malaysia's role as a mediator in regional disputes.