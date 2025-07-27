Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Marriage Registrations in Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court has ordered an investigation into fake Arya Samaj societies involved in registering marriages in Uttar Pradesh. The court highlighted concerns over these societies often bypassing legal requirements, such as verifying the ages of brides and grooms. The order followed a petition involving an inter-religious 'marriage' deemed legally questionable.

The Allahabad High Court has called for a probe into fraudulent Arya Samaj societies in Uttar Pradesh accused of registering marriages without adhering to legal norms, such as age verification.

The order was issued to the Secretary, Home, following a case that exposed widespread malpractice in the solemnization of marriages. Justice Prasant Kumar directed that the investigation be conducted by an officer of no less than the rank of deputy commissioner of police. This arose from a petition by Sonu alias Shahnur, seeking to quash a summons related to rape and abduction charges in connection with his alleged marriage.

The court observed that the involved parties were of different religions, thus voiding the marriage under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, for failure to convert properly. It questioned the authenticity of the marriage certificate issued by an Arya Samaj Mandir, which seemed indicative of a prevalent issue within the state.

