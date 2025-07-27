UK's New Intelligence Unit: A Double-Edged Sword for Social Media Surveillance

The UK government is advancing plans to form an intelligence unit dedicated to monitoring social media for anti-migrant content, aiming to prevent potential protests from turning violent, according to a report by 'The Sunday Telegraph'.

The proposed National Internet Intelligence Investigations team will operate within the existing National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC) in London. The initiative was outlined in a letter from UK Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson to Members of Parliament.

The move has sparked a debate on free speech, with critics like shadow home secretary Chris Philp and Reform UK's Nigel Farage expressing concerns about state intervention in controlling public discourse.