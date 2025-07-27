Railway's Battle Against Ganja Smuggling Hits Milestone

The Northeast Frontier Railway has made significant strides in its fight against drug smuggling by recovering ganja valued at Rs 3.67 crore this year. The railway's RPF teams have apprehended 126 drug peddlers in their efforts to maintain a drug-free environment across multiple stations.

From July 17 to 24, specialized RPF teams executed operations at Agartala, Katihar, Bagdogra, Rangapara North, Lumding, and Guwahati, achieving notable success. They seized approximately 168.67 kg of ganja worth around Rs 16.83 lakh and detained two individuals related to the case.

Additionally, their vigilance led to the confiscation of 475 bottles of liquor, resulting in five arrests. Separate actions also saw the arrest of seven individuals involved in thefts, with six stolen mobile phones, a laptop, and Rs 1.19 lakh in cash recovered. The RPF's dedication underscores their commitment to curbing contraband transport on railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)