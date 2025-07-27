Left Menu

Citizenship Test or Voter Revision? Election Commission Under Fire in Bihar

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticizes the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, calling it a 'citizenship test' and questioning its timing before state polls. Alongside other political figures, he urges the Commission to halt the exercise, citing concerns of disenfranchisement and lack of transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:24 IST
Citizenship Test or Voter Revision? Election Commission Under Fire in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has criticized the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar, alleging the initiative resembles a 'citizenship test' and questioning its legality. At a press briefing alongside CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, RJD MP Manoj Jha, and CPI(M) leader Nilotpal Basu, Singhvi urged the Commission to reconsider its timing before state assembly polls.

Singhvi emphasized that the exercise could lead to disenfranchisement, noting the Commission's refusal to accept Aadhaar and other identity proofs as voter verification raises concerns. Political leaders warn this move could disenfranchise over 65 lakh voters and question the Commission's motives and transparency.

Election Commission officials report that enumeration forms from over 91% of voters have been received, further stating that voter roll changes reflect deaths and relocations. However, opposition leaders demand the exercise's suspension, suggesting it conflicts with democratic principles and hope for judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025