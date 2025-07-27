Citizenship Test or Voter Revision? Election Commission Under Fire in Bihar
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticizes the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, calling it a 'citizenship test' and questioning its timing before state polls. Alongside other political figures, he urges the Commission to halt the exercise, citing concerns of disenfranchisement and lack of transparency.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has criticized the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar, alleging the initiative resembles a 'citizenship test' and questioning its legality. At a press briefing alongside CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, RJD MP Manoj Jha, and CPI(M) leader Nilotpal Basu, Singhvi urged the Commission to reconsider its timing before state assembly polls.
Singhvi emphasized that the exercise could lead to disenfranchisement, noting the Commission's refusal to accept Aadhaar and other identity proofs as voter verification raises concerns. Political leaders warn this move could disenfranchise over 65 lakh voters and question the Commission's motives and transparency.
Election Commission officials report that enumeration forms from over 91% of voters have been received, further stating that voter roll changes reflect deaths and relocations. However, opposition leaders demand the exercise's suspension, suggesting it conflicts with democratic principles and hope for judicial intervention.
