Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Attack on Eastern Congo Church by ADF Rebels

An attack by Islamic State-backed rebels on a Catholic church in eastern Congo has resulted in at least 34 fatalities. The group, Allied Democratic Forces, is linked to the Islamic State and frequently targets civilians in the region. Calls for military intervention are intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Attack on Eastern Congo Church by ADF Rebels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The tragic attack on a Catholic church in eastern Congo has left the region reeling, with the death toll climbing to 34, according to local civil society leader Dieudonne Duranthabo. The assault, attributed to Islamic State-backed rebels, highlights the ongoing conflict and instability in the area.

Reports indicate that the attack was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a notorious group with ties to the Islamic State. In addition to causing multiple deaths, the attackers abducted several individuals and set fire to local homes and shops, worsening the mayhem.

Duranthabo criticized the failure of security forces, who were present in the town, to prevent the attack. He pleaded for military action as the perpetrators remain nearby. Despite ongoing efforts from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, violence persists as the ADF continues its deadly operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025