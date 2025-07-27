Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Attack on Eastern Congo Church by ADF Rebels

The tragic attack on a Catholic church in eastern Congo has left the region reeling, with the death toll climbing to 34, according to local civil society leader Dieudonne Duranthabo. The assault, attributed to Islamic State-backed rebels, highlights the ongoing conflict and instability in the area.

Reports indicate that the attack was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a notorious group with ties to the Islamic State. In addition to causing multiple deaths, the attackers abducted several individuals and set fire to local homes and shops, worsening the mayhem.

Duranthabo criticized the failure of security forces, who were present in the town, to prevent the attack. He pleaded for military action as the perpetrators remain nearby. Despite ongoing efforts from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, violence persists as the ADF continues its deadly operations.

