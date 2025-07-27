Left Menu

Police Bust Organized Gang Involved in Religious Conversion in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled an organized gang involved in religious conversions. Eight people were arrested after a complaint was filed about a 19-year-old being abducted and converted. The arrested individuals confessed to targeting Hindu women. A manhunt is ongoing for other gang members.

In a significant breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Police announced the dismantling of an organized gang involved in forced religious conversions on Sunday. Eight individuals, including two women, were apprehended during the operation.

The arrests were prompted by a complaint from Mahuawa Buzurg village resident Sunil Verma, who alleged his 19-year-old daughter had been abducted and coerced into converting to another religion by the gang.

The police operation, conducted by a joint team of local police and the cyber cell, resulted in the safe recovery of the young woman. Investigations revealed the gang used emotional manipulation and coercion to induce conversions. Efforts continue to apprehend other members still at large.

