Police Bust Organized Gang Involved in Religious Conversion in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Police announced the dismantling of an organized gang involved in forced religious conversions on Sunday. Eight individuals, including two women, were apprehended during the operation.

The arrests were prompted by a complaint from Mahuawa Buzurg village resident Sunil Verma, who alleged his 19-year-old daughter had been abducted and coerced into converting to another religion by the gang.

The police operation, conducted by a joint team of local police and the cyber cell, resulted in the safe recovery of the young woman. Investigations revealed the gang used emotional manipulation and coercion to induce conversions. Efforts continue to apprehend other members still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)