Controversial Abduction and Forced Marriage in Muzaffarpur
A man in Muzaffarpur has accused his sister's employer of kidnapping and forcibly marrying her after a religious conversion. The employer, already married, allegedly fled to Nepal with the 28-year-old teacher, where they married at a temple. Police are investigating the complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a serious allegation has surfaced where a man claims his sister was kidnapped and forcibly married by her employer, after a religious conversion.
The woman, 28, was working as a teacher at a private school when she allegedly disappeared along with her employer, Rakesh Kumar Shah, last week, according to the complainant's report filed with local police.
Reports suggest the pair might have fled to Nepal for the marriage, as a photo of them exchanging garlands in a temple has gone viral on social media. Local law enforcement is looking into these claims.
ALSO READ
Teacher's Rampage: Latur Arrest Sparks Inquiry
Nepal Seals Border with India Ahead of General Elections
Latur teacher beats 32 students over suspicion of motorbike damage; arrested
Nepal poll results to be out within 24 hours of ballot collection: Acting CEC
Curfew relaxed in various parts of Nepal's Madhesh province