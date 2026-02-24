Controversial Abduction and Forced Marriage in Muzaffarpur

In Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a serious allegation has surfaced where a man claims his sister was kidnapped and forcibly married by her employer, after a religious conversion.

The woman, 28, was working as a teacher at a private school when she allegedly disappeared along with her employer, Rakesh Kumar Shah, last week, according to the complainant's report filed with local police.

Reports suggest the pair might have fled to Nepal for the marriage, as a photo of them exchanging garlands in a temple has gone viral on social media. Local law enforcement is looking into these claims.