Patna SHOs Transferred Over Ineffective Law Management
Five station house officers in Patna have been relocated to police lines due to ineffective handling of law and order. They were from Kankarbagh, Sultanganj, Chowk, Beur, and Pirbahor police stations. The action follows the suspension of five policemen linked to gangster Chandan Mishra's murder investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable administrative move, five station house officers in Patna have been transferred to police lines. The decision comes after their ineffectiveness in managing law and order situations in their respective areas was noted by authorities.
These officers, previously stationed at Kankarbagh, Sultanganj, Chowk, Beur, and Pirbahor, were found lacking in maintaining control, according to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya K Sharma.
The development follows the recent suspension of five policemen for neglecting their duties during the investigation of gangster Chandan Mishra's murder at a hospital in Patna.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement