Patna SHOs Transferred Over Ineffective Law Management

In a notable administrative move, five station house officers in Patna have been transferred to police lines. The decision comes after their ineffectiveness in managing law and order situations in their respective areas was noted by authorities.

These officers, previously stationed at Kankarbagh, Sultanganj, Chowk, Beur, and Pirbahor, were found lacking in maintaining control, according to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya K Sharma.

The development follows the recent suspension of five policemen for neglecting their duties during the investigation of gangster Chandan Mishra's murder at a hospital in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)