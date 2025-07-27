Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Boy Allegedly Killed Over Stolen Pigeon

A 13-year-old boy in Punjab's Mansa district was allegedly killed by three villagers for stealing a pigeon. The victim, Raja Singh, was found dead near a tree outside his village. A murder case was filed against the accused, who are still at large.

Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:46 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Punjab's Mansa district where a 13-year-old boy was allegedly killed by three villagers over the theft of a pigeon, according to police reports released on Sunday.

The boy, Raja Singh, a seventh-grade student, was discovered dead near a tree outside Rordki village in Sardulgarh. His family filed a complaint stating he went missing Saturday evening and was last seen after being threatened by one of the accused who charged him with stealing a pigeon.

Authorities have registered a murder case against the three accused pigeon keepers - Tarlochan Singh, Kala Singh, and Teja Singh - all from the same village. The police are currently working to arrest the suspects, with the exact cause of death to be determined following a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

