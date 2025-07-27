Tragic Tale: Boy Allegedly Killed Over Stolen Pigeon

A tragic incident unfolded in Punjab's Mansa district where a 13-year-old boy was allegedly killed by three villagers over the theft of a pigeon, according to police reports released on Sunday.

The boy, Raja Singh, a seventh-grade student, was discovered dead near a tree outside Rordki village in Sardulgarh. His family filed a complaint stating he went missing Saturday evening and was last seen after being threatened by one of the accused who charged him with stealing a pigeon.

Authorities have registered a murder case against the three accused pigeon keepers - Tarlochan Singh, Kala Singh, and Teja Singh - all from the same village. The police are currently working to arrest the suspects, with the exact cause of death to be determined following a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)