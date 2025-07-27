Left Menu

Custodial Death Sparks Tension in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a man accused of sexually assaulting a tribal woman died while escaping police custody, prompting protests and suspensions. The incident has stirred political and communal tensions, with calls for an impartial investigation into his death and a push for the release of a right-wing activist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:01 IST
Tension gripped Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday following the death of Aftab Ansari, who died after allegedly jumping into the Damodar river to escape police custody. Detained on charges of sexually assaulting a tribal woman, Ansari had fled captivity after being beaten and handed over by a right-wing group.

As a result of the incident, IGP Kranti Kumar Garideshi suspended the Officer-in-Charge of Ramgarh police station and three constables for negligence. Authorities also arrested Rajesh Sinha, a member of the activist group, for allegedly attempting to incite communal unrest through a contentious social media post.

Political tensions escalated with BJP's MLA Roshanlal Choudhary staging a protest for Sinha's release, arguing that Sinha was approached for help by the assault victim. Concurrently, Congress representatives demanded accountability for Ansari's death, emphasizing the need for a thorough and unbiased investigation.

