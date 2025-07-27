EC Asserts Strict Protocols for Bihar's Electoral Roll Update

In a firm stance taken on Sunday, the Election Commission declared that the deletion of names from Bihar's draft electoral roll can only proceed following strict, established guidelines. Central to this process is an order from an electoral registration officer, ensuring that fair protocol is adhered to.

This announcement comes as a rebuttal to opposition parties' accusations that numerous eligible voters might be disenfranchised due to document insufficiencies in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voter list. The poll body clarified that any removal from the electoral rolls requires a 'speaking order,' a detailed document explaining the decision's rationale.

According to the SIR guidelines, deletions cannot occur without prior notice and a speaking order from the Electoral Registration Officers or their assistants. Voters dissatisfied with a decision have the right to appeal to the District Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer. The conclusive voter list is set to be released on September 30, preceding state assembly elections.

