Alleged Trafficking and Conversion Plot Uncovered at Durg Station

Three individuals, including two nuns, have been arrested at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh for alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion. The arrests, following a Bajrang Dal complaint, involve charges under religious conversion and trafficking laws. The accused were reportedly taking girls to Agra under false job promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, three individuals, including two nuns, were taken into custody at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on accusations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, a source within the Government Railway Police (GRP) revealed on Sunday.

The individuals in question, identified as Sukaman Mandavi and nuns Preeti Marry and Vandana Francis, were arrested on Friday following complaints from a Bajrang Dal member. The complaint alleged that the trio was involved in forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them, which led to a formal investigation and subsequent charges.

According to official sources, the charges have been levied under both the Chhattisgarh Religious Conversion Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act after comprehensive testimonies from the alleged victims and an interrogation of the suspects. Reports suggest that the girls were being transported to Agra, Uttar Pradesh, under the guise of job opportunities. It was stated by the GRP that Mandavi had orchestrated the transfer to Durg with intentions of sending the three girls to Agra alongside the nuns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

