Tensions at the UN: Two-State Solution Talks Amid Boycotts

On Monday, ministers are convening at the United Nations for a long-delayed conference aimed at reviving discussions on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. However, the absence of both the U.S. and Israel is casting a shadow over the proceedings.

The conference, postponed earlier due to geopolitical tensions, aims to establish a roadmap for the formation of a Palestinian state without compromising Israel's security. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized France's commitment to this cause, stating plans to encourage global recognition of Palestine.

As violence continues between Israel and Hamas, the conference's objectives face criticism. The U.S. claims the event favors Hamas, while Israeli officials stress the necessity of addressing Hamas's actions first. The broader international effort seeks to uphold the vision of peaceful coexistence between two states.

