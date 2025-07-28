Russian Airstrike Rattles Kyiv: Residential Areas and Lives Affected

In a stark reminder of ongoing tensions, a Russian air attack on Kyiv early Monday left at least five civilians injured while causing damage to a residential structure. The assault serves as another chapter in the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the military administration in the Ukrainian capital, revealed the details of the incident via the Telegram messaging application. The attack underscores the fragile security situation and raises concerns over civilian safety in the embattled city.

As the conflict intensifies, the international community remains focused on seeking a peaceful resolution to the hostilities that have now penetrated deep into civilian areas, affecting lives and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)