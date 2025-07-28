Hostage Survival and Fading Hopes: A Tale of Two Brothers

Israel is ramping up humanitarian aid to Gaza, an initiative deeply understood by Iair Horn, a former Israeli-Argentinian hostage. During his captivity by Hamas, Horn could gauge aid delivery by the amount of food offered to hostages. He recalls even receiving a rare cucumber when aid flowed.

Kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz with 250 others on October 7, 2023, Iair spent 498 days in Hamas captivity before his release. He shared his underground cell with his kidnapped brother, Eitan, and continues to campaign for the freedom of 50 enduring hostages.

The Horn brothers were victimized in a deadly attack on their residence. Iair, having endured psychological scars and weight loss from captivity, dedicates his life to advocating for Eitan's release, amidst halted negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the weekend.

