Left Menu

Hostage Survival and Fading Hopes: A Tale of Two Brothers

Iair Horn, a former hostage of the Hamas militant group, shares insights on the impact of humanitarian aid in Gaza and his relentless fight for his brother's release. Captured along with his brother Eitan during a cross-border attack, Iair now advocates for the remaining hostages, amidst stalled negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kfarsaba | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:25 IST
Hostage Survival and Fading Hopes: A Tale of Two Brothers
Hostage

Israel is ramping up humanitarian aid to Gaza, an initiative deeply understood by Iair Horn, a former Israeli-Argentinian hostage. During his captivity by Hamas, Horn could gauge aid delivery by the amount of food offered to hostages. He recalls even receiving a rare cucumber when aid flowed.

Kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz with 250 others on October 7, 2023, Iair spent 498 days in Hamas captivity before his release. He shared his underground cell with his kidnapped brother, Eitan, and continues to campaign for the freedom of 50 enduring hostages.

The Horn brothers were victimized in a deadly attack on their residence. Iair, having endured psychological scars and weight loss from captivity, dedicates his life to advocating for Eitan's release, amidst halted negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025