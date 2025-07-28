China and South Korea: Strengthening Ties for Mutual Benefit

In an effort to bolster regional stability and economic collaboration, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for enhanced cooperation with South Korea. During a recent phone conversation with his South Korean counterpart, Wang Yi stressed the importance of opposing 'decoupling' and maintaining unified strategies for mutual benefit.

Wang underscored Beijing's expectation for South Korea to pursue a stable, sustainable, and predictable foreign policy regarding China. This conversation highlights the critical diplomatic relationship between the two nations amidst shifting global dynamics.

The call, confirmed by a statement from the Chinese ministry, reflects ongoing efforts to foster stronger bilateral relations and secure a harmonious future in East Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)