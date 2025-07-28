Supreme Court Questions Justice Varma Over Misconduct Allegations

The Supreme Court on Monday raised questions concerning Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court regarding his petition seeking to invalidate an in-house inquiry report that found him guilty of misconduct in a cash discovery incident.

During the hearing, Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih asked Justice Varma about the specifics of his petition and pointed out the necessity of including the inquiry report with his plea. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Justice Varma, argued against public debate on a judge's conduct, referencing Article 124 of the Constitution.

The bench further questioned Justice Varma's participation in the inquiry, suggesting that he might have been hoping for a favorable outcome. The hearing continues as the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)