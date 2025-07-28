Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Justice Varma Over Misconduct Allegations

The Supreme Court scrutinized Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court regarding his plea to invalidate a report by an inquiry panel that found him guilty of misconduct. The court questioned his approach and highlighted the sensitive nature of public discussions involving judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:44 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday raised questions concerning Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court regarding his petition seeking to invalidate an in-house inquiry report that found him guilty of misconduct in a cash discovery incident.

During the hearing, Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih asked Justice Varma about the specifics of his petition and pointed out the necessity of including the inquiry report with his plea. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Justice Varma, argued against public debate on a judge's conduct, referencing Article 124 of the Constitution.

The bench further questioned Justice Varma's participation in the inquiry, suggesting that he might have been hoping for a favorable outcome. The hearing continues as the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

