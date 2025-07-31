Left Menu

German Inflation Surprises with Bigger Drop

Germany's inflation rate dipped more than expected to 1.8% in July, according to preliminary data. Analysts had anticipated a slight decrease to 1.9% from June's 2.0%. The data was released by the federal statistics office on Thursday, highlighting a modest but significant economic shift.

Berlin | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:34 IST
Germany's inflation rate saw a notable decrease in July, surpassing analysts' expectations. Preliminary figures from the federal statistics office indicated a drop to 1.8% year-on-year, which is slightly greater than anticipated. Analysts had projected a reduction to 1.9%, down from June's 2.0%.

This unexpected decline suggests a modest but important economic cooldown amidst ongoing financial adjustments in the EU. The fresh data highlights the fluctuating nature of economic recovery in the wake of global economic challenges.

Observers and market participants are keenly monitoring these developments, as the July figures may influence future monetary policies. The new inflation rate presents an insightful snapshot of Germany's current economic health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

