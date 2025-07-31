US Sanctions Target Palestinian Officials
The United States is imposing sanctions on Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization officials for undermining peace efforts. This move prevents the targeted members from obtaining U.S. visas and aims to hold them accountable for not complying with their commitments.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has announced new sanctions against officials of the Palestinian Authority and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The State Department revealed the measures on Thursday, citing the need to counteract actions perceived as obstructing peace efforts.
According to the statement, the sanctions specifically restrict those affected from obtaining visas to travel to the United States. This underscores Washington's position on holding these entities accountable for not adhering to their commitments in the peace process.
In announcing the sanctions, the U.S. underscored that such actions are in its national security interests. The decision reflects ongoing international tensions surrounding efforts to secure lasting peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State Department Revamp Raises Concerns with Closure of Key Office
Diplomatic Shake-up: The State Department's Controversial Overhaul
U.S. State Department Labels The Resistance Front a Global Terror Threat
US State Department's New Approach to Overseas Elections
Lula Criticizes U.S. Over Visa Restrictions