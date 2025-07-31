US Sanctions Target Palestinian Officials

The United States has announced new sanctions against officials of the Palestinian Authority and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The State Department revealed the measures on Thursday, citing the need to counteract actions perceived as obstructing peace efforts.

According to the statement, the sanctions specifically restrict those affected from obtaining visas to travel to the United States. This underscores Washington's position on holding these entities accountable for not adhering to their commitments in the peace process.

In announcing the sanctions, the U.S. underscored that such actions are in its national security interests. The decision reflects ongoing international tensions surrounding efforts to secure lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)