Amid rising tensions and international scrutiny, France's Foreign Minister has slammed a U.S. and Israeli-supported aid distribution system in Gaza, describing it as a source of extreme violence. The minister emphasized the urgent need for its closure.

Jean-Noel Barrot, after discussions with his Cypriot counterpart in Nicosia, denounced the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation for turning humanitarian efforts into militarized operations that have resulted in a 'bloodbath' along distribution lines, drawing worldwide condemnation.

The remarks reflect growing global concern over the current modus operandi of aid distribution in conflict zones and the pressing demand for a more humane and effective approach to humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)