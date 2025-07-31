Justice Prevails: Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case
Sameer Kulkarni, along with six others, has been acquitted in the Malegaon blast case. Kulkarni, who represented himself, criticized both the defense and prosecution for delaying the trial by 15 years. The 2008 blast killed six people, but a court found no reliable evidence against the accused.
- Country:
- India
After nearly two decades, the Malegaon blast case resulted in the acquittal of seven individuals, including Sameer Kulkarni, a notable figure who represented himself in court.
The case dragged on for 15 years longer than necessary, according to Kulkarni, due to actions by both the defense and prosecution teams. His belief in the judicial system was vindicated as a Mumbai court found no solid evidence against any of the accused, clearing their names.
The horrific incident, which involved an explosive device attached to a motorcycle, occurred in September 2008 and resulted in six deaths and more than a hundred injuries. Despite the gravity of the attack, the lengthy trial highlighted serious flaws in the justice process that did not yield substantial evidence against those originally accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
