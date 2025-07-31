Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case

Sameer Kulkarni, along with six others, has been acquitted in the Malegaon blast case. Kulkarni, who represented himself, criticized both the defense and prosecution for delaying the trial by 15 years. The 2008 blast killed six people, but a court found no reliable evidence against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:04 IST
Justice Prevails: Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case
  • Country:
  • India

After nearly two decades, the Malegaon blast case resulted in the acquittal of seven individuals, including Sameer Kulkarni, a notable figure who represented himself in court.

The case dragged on for 15 years longer than necessary, according to Kulkarni, due to actions by both the defense and prosecution teams. His belief in the judicial system was vindicated as a Mumbai court found no solid evidence against any of the accused, clearing their names.

The horrific incident, which involved an explosive device attached to a motorcycle, occurred in September 2008 and resulted in six deaths and more than a hundred injuries. Despite the gravity of the attack, the lengthy trial highlighted serious flaws in the justice process that did not yield substantial evidence against those originally accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025