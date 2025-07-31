Justice Prevails: Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case

After nearly two decades, the Malegaon blast case resulted in the acquittal of seven individuals, including Sameer Kulkarni, a notable figure who represented himself in court.

The case dragged on for 15 years longer than necessary, according to Kulkarni, due to actions by both the defense and prosecution teams. His belief in the judicial system was vindicated as a Mumbai court found no solid evidence against any of the accused, clearing their names.

The horrific incident, which involved an explosive device attached to a motorcycle, occurred in September 2008 and resulted in six deaths and more than a hundred injuries. Despite the gravity of the attack, the lengthy trial highlighted serious flaws in the justice process that did not yield substantial evidence against those originally accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)