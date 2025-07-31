F-35 Fighter Jet Incident Shakes Naval Air Station Lemoore

In a remarkable turn of events, an F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. The U.S. Navy confirmed the incident on Wednesday, reassuring that the pilot had successfully ejected and emerged unscathed, with no other personnel affected.

The crash has sparked an investigation to determine its cause, although specifics remain undisclosed. The aircraft in question is the state-of-the-art F-35 jet, a cornerstone of modern aerial warfare.

Lockheed Martin, responsible for manufacturing these high-tech jets, responded to a Reuters request stating its awareness of the incident at Naval Air Station Lemoore. The company remains on standby as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)