Aoun's Bold Call: Disarmament for Peace in Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urges Hezbollah to disarm, arguing it would eliminate excuses for Israeli attacks. Aoun's comments come amid ongoing pressure as Lebanon aims for exclusive state control over weapons. Washington supports disarmament, while Hezbollah insists it protects Lebanese interests, complicating the disarmament discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:41 IST
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has intensified his demand for the disarmament of Hezbollah, asserting that this step is crucial in removing any pretext for continued Israeli assaults on Lebanon.

In a speech aimed at Hezbollah's leadership, President Aoun announced that a cabinet meeting scheduled for next week will include discussions on Lebanon's suggested amendments to a U.S.-proposed roadmap for Hezbollah's disarmament.

President Aoun emphasized the importance of unifying and centralizing military power under the Lebanese state as a historic chance not to be missed, urging all involved parties to embrace this momentous opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

