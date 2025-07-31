Tragic Honour Killing Shocks Community: Unraveling the Case of Kavin Selvaganesh

A cloud of tragedy hangs over a town following the alleged honour killing of Dalit software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh. In a viral video, Kavin's partner denies her parents' involvement in his murder, urging people not to spread false rumours.

Her father, Saravanan, faces arrest linked to the case, while her brother, Surjith, the primary accused, is detained under the Goondas Act. The investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch CID for transparency.

Prominent political figures, including DMK MP Kanimozhi, have shown support by visiting Kavin's family, promising justice. The case continues to develop as Kavin's father demands the arrest of Surjith's mother, SI Krishnakumari, now suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)