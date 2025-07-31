Tragic Honour Killing Shocks Community: Unraveling the Case of Kavin Selvaganesh
A Dalit software engineer, Kavin Selvaganesh, was reportedly killed in an alleged honour killing. His partner, in a widely circulated video, clarified that her parents were not involved. Speculation about their relationship grows, as authorities investigate. Political figures have pledged a fair probe, while arrests have been made in the case.
- Country:
- India
A cloud of tragedy hangs over a town following the alleged honour killing of Dalit software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh. In a viral video, Kavin's partner denies her parents' involvement in his murder, urging people not to spread false rumours.
Her father, Saravanan, faces arrest linked to the case, while her brother, Surjith, the primary accused, is detained under the Goondas Act. The investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch CID for transparency.
Prominent political figures, including DMK MP Kanimozhi, have shown support by visiting Kavin's family, promising justice. The case continues to develop as Kavin's father demands the arrest of Surjith's mother, SI Krishnakumari, now suspended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foreign Funding Scrutiny: University of Michigan Under Federal Investigation
Tragic Incident: Newborn Thrown from Bus Leads to Arrests in Maharashtra
Driver of vehicle which fatally hit marathoner Fauja Singh arrested: Sources.
Bengaluru Crime Surge: Shocking Arrests of Lecturers and Tech Analyst
Grisly Murder Shocks Bengaluru: Man Slain and Educators Arrested for Heinous Crimes