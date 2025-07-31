Left Menu

Sentiyanger Imchen: New Era for Nagaland Administration

Sentiyanger Imchen, a 1991-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Nagaland, succeeding J Alam after his retirement. Imchen currently serves as Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner. His appointment is effective from Friday, ensuring a seamless administrative transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sentiyanger Imchen, a distinguished 1991-batch IAS officer from the Nagaland cadre, is set to become the new chief secretary of the northeastern state.

The change is scheduled for Friday, as incumbent Chief Secretary J Alam will retire on Thursday. This transition marks a significant moment in Nagaland's administrative framework.

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms confirms that Imchen, presently the Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner, will step into the role right after Alam's retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

