Mass Convictions Shake Pakistan: Over 100 PTI Members Sentenced
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced over 100 members of the PTI party, including parliamentarians, to prison for rioting against military sites in 2023. Sentences range from one to ten years. This is part of ongoing legal battles involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who denies charges, calling them politically motivated.
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan delivered a verdict on Thursday, sentencing over 100 members of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party to varying prison terms. The charges are linked to riots targeting military sites earlier this year.
Fifty-eight individuals received 10-year sentences, while others were given one to three years. This list includes significant parliamentarians and senior officials, as noted in a court order reviewed by Reuters. The court ruled the prosecution proved its case definitively against the defendants.
The charges revolving around Khan include accusations of inciting protests on May 9, 2023, which saw attacks on military headquarters. Khan contests these claims, asserting a military-backed agenda. As the PTI plans further protests, their influence diminishes with the loss of parliamentary seats.
